SRK’s daughter Suhana to make debut with Big B’s grandson Agastya: Reports

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is yet to make her Bollywood debut, but she already has a slew of fan groups devoted to her. Fans have been waiting for her to announce her first project since SRK stated that his daughter wishes to be an actress. The little celebrity youngster was recently photographed outside the office of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Fans are predicting that she may appear in Zoya’s upcoming flick.

Suhana’s photos have gone popular on the internet. She looked stunning with a white tank top and black leggings. According to sources, Suhana will star alongside Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, as well as the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, in her debut film.

Zoya had stated last year that she will be directing the Netflix Indian adaptation of the Archies Comics. She had posted the news on Instagram with the comment, ‘Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! ‘The Archies’, a coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix!’

In an interview with Vogue, Suhana was queried about her passion for acting, and she said, ‘What I love about acting is that I don’t have to be myself, I can be completely different’.

Suhana has already made her acting debut in a short film called ‘The Grey Part of Blue’. On the other hand, the celebrity kid is quite active on social media. She continues to share her beautiful images on Instagram, giving her fans a window into her incredible life.