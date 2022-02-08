As the omicron strain surges, China locks down southern city

As a response to an increase in COVID-19 cases attributable to the omicron variant, China has instructed residents of the southern city of Baise to stay at home and suspended transportation links.

Classes have been cancelled, non-essential companies have been shut down, and citizens have been required to undergo mass testing. Restaurants can only serve take-out orders. The sole reason traffic lights have been turned red is to warn cars to stay at home.

According to health officials, 135 instances had been documented in the city as of Tuesday, with at least two of them being omicron.

In keeping with China’s “zero-tolerance” response to the pandemic, the city has been placed under lockdown. Even if only a small number of incidents are discovered, the policy requires that stringent measures be taken.

Preventing breakouts during the present Beijing Winter Olympic Games is a big concern. On Tuesday, no new cases were recorded in the Chinese capital.

According to organisers, more than 30 competitors at the Beijing Olympics have been placed in isolation facilities after testing positive for the coronavirus. The average length of time spent in isolation is seven days.