‘Dune’ and ‘Power of the Dog’ both expected to receive Oscar nominations

The Oscar nominations announced Tuesday morning are expected to give Will Smith his third nomination, a lot of love for Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic “Dune,” and nominations scattered over more streaming services than ever before.

The 94th Academy Awards nominations will be unveiled on Tuesday at 8:18 a.m. EST. The nominees will be announced live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the academy’s social media channels, and ABC’s “Good Morning America” by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

This year’s nominees, which are being announced later than normal due to a mostly virtual awards season, have injected some intrigue. “Dune,” Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white coming-of-age drama “Belfast,” and Jane Campion’s gothic western “The Power of the Dog” are among the favourites on Tuesday.

Campion, who was nominated for “The Piano” in 1993, is expected to become the first woman to be nominated for best director twice. Last year, Chloé Zhao became only the second woman to receive the prize in its history. Ari Wegner, Campion’s director of photography, is in line to become only the second woman to be nominated for best cinematography. Rachel Morrison, for “Mudbound” in 2018, was the only other woman to accomplish so.

