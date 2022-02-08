Expo 2020 Dubai: Two lucky winners win free round-trip tickets in Air India Express draw

Dubai: Saloni Sachin Shah and Sanha Shezrin were announced as winners of the Air India Express Lucky Draw at Expo 2020 Dubai. They won free round-trip tickets to any destination in India. Free tickets are non-transferable and will be valid until August 31, 2022.

Also Read: Country announces visa-free entry for Indians

The draw was held among visitors to the India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Participants must have travelled on an Air India Express flight recently, and they can participate by presenting their boarding passes at the Air India kiosk at the India pavilion. Air India is also the official travel partner of the India pavilion at Expo 2020.