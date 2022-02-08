Its ‘Turkiye’ now : President Erdogan’s reason for changing the country’s name

The Turkish government, under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has decided to change the name of the nation from Turkey to ‘Turkiye.’ The name change is intended to improve the image of the country and make it more connected to the roots of Turkish culture. President Erdogan said that the name ‘Turkiye’ represents the culture and civilization of the Turkish nation and expresses the nation’s values in the best possible way, reported TRT World.

All economic activities and correspondence and interactions with foreign governments and institutions will be conducted under the new name. This will bolster the name ‘Turkiye’. Furthermore, the name will be used in international trade as an expression of the country’s expertise in various fields.

The Turkish language refers to Turkey as Turkiye. In colonial times, the country was named in Latin and began as ‘Turquia’ before settling in Turkey. Turkey also conjures up images of other things, including the Guinea Fowl most commonly associated with this name.

The national government decided to change the country’s name to remove such confusing terminology and to better reflect the country’s rich history and culture. Fahrettin Altun, the head of media and communications in the Turkish presidency, shared a tweet honoring the communique released by the Turkish president. A caption attached to the communiqué read, ‘With the circular signed by our President, the name ‘Turkey’ will be used in all kinds of activities and correspondence with all international institutions and organizations, especially other countries’.

Have a look:

Türkiye markas?n? güçlendirmek için k?ymetli bir ad?m daha at?ld?. Cumhurba?kan?m?z Say?n @RTErdogan’?n imzalad??? genelge ile ba?ta di?er devletler olmak üzere tüm uluslararas? kurum-kurulu?larla gerçekle?en her türlü faaliyet ve yaz??malarda “Türkiye” ifadesi kullan?lacak! ?? pic.twitter.com/Va82u5oLeA — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) December 3, 2021

Although the transformation is progressing as expected, there are some language barriers that may prevent the complete change in names. For example, the letter ‘Ü’ creates an issue because it isn’t a part of the nominal Latin alphabet.