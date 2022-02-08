Oman based air carrier announces new flight service

Muscat: Low-budget air carrier based in Oman, SalamAir announced direct flights from the Wilayat of Sohar in North Al Batinah Governorate to Shiraz in Iran. The new flight departs every Monday from Sohar at 2.25 pm and arrives in Shiraz at 4 pm.

‘There is high demand for travel between Oman and Iran, thanks to the social, cultural, and business ties. We are excited to bring SalamAir’s convenience to people travelling between Sohar and Shiraz be it for business, medical, leisure, or visiting family and friends’, said Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir.

SalamAir is the fist airline in Oman to launch a direct flight service operate a service connecting the two cities. Flight tickets are now open for sale through SalamAir.com, its call centres, and appointed travel agents.