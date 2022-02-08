Release date of ‘Khiladi’ starring Ravi Teja announced

Mumbai: The release date of the Hindi version of Telugu film ‘Khiladi’ starring Ravi Teja announced. The crime thriller will be release in cinemas on February 11.

‘As the times have changed, now there is a demand for original content, as the audience likes to see the film in its purest form. The content of Khiladi is extremely entertaining combined with Ravi Teja`s popularity across India, Pen Studios felt that his movie should also be released in the Hindi language too, in cinemas’, said Jayantilal Gada.

Also Read: Release date of ‘The Kashmir Files’ announced

The film, directed by Ramesh Varma is produced by Pen Studios in association with A Studios. It also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles.