Yamaha Nmax 155 scooter launched in new colour options: Know the features

Feb 8, 2022, 02:52 pm IST

Mumbai: Japanese automobile company, Yamaha launched its updated 2022 Nmax 155 scooter in  the Indonesian markets. The new scooter is priced at   IDR 30.7 million (Rs 1.59 lakh) and is available in two colours- Matte Green and Metallic Red. Matte Green version of the scooter now comes with golden alloy wheels, while Matte Red gets black alloy wheels.

The scooter derives its power from the Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.   There have been no mechanical changes made to the scooter. It  is powered by the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 15.36 PS of power and 13.9 Nm of torque and is mated to a CVT.

The new scooter also features  a fully-digital instrument console with smart phone connectivity, 12V charging socket, idle start/stop system, dual-channel ABS, keyless start with engine immobilizer and traction control.

