Angry locals plan to throw rotten eggs at superyacht of US billionaire Jeff Bezos

Amsterdam: Residents of Rotterdam in the Netherlands are planning to pelt rotten eggs at superyacht of US billionaire Jeff Bezos. As per reports, around 4,000 people have already said that they will pelt eggs at the yacht and another 13,600 people have indicated they are interested in the event. The locals decided this as the local administration is planning to dismantle a historic bridge to allow the $485 million vessel to pass.

The local administration in the last week took the decision to temporarily dismantle the 140-year-old bridge to allow a superyacht built for the Amazon founder to pass. The local council took this decision as it is the only route to the sea from the city.

The superyacht built in the Netherlands, is too big for the iconic bridge. The Koningshaven Bridge dated back to 1878 and was rebuilt after being bombed by the Nazis in 1940 during World War II. The bridge was reniovated in 2017 and the local council had then promised that it would never again dismantle the bridge.