Female cops measured by male tailors for uniforms ‘triggers a row’

The police brass in Andhra Pradesh invited wrath and outrage when a couple of males made measurements for the uniforms of female constables. In response to the video and news going viral, the police attempted to pacify the situation, attracting the ire of women’s groups and political party activists. An incident occurred when a male tailor with his male assistant, instead of women, took measurements of the female constables for their uniforms.

The police officials probably engaged tailors to make uniform measurements at Umesh Chandra Conference Hall at Police Parade Grounds in Nellore. Men took measurements of women constables from the Kavali and Atmakur divisions in the presence of three police personnel, including the division’s head constable. Women resented the fact that they are aware of tailoring and had to endure the embarrassment of having to give measurements to males instead of the women that were also present.

As a result of the insult and pain, the women met with some media representatives. Reacting to the same SP Vijaya Rao inspected the scene. She said that they offered the work of uniforms stitching to an outsourcing agency. ‘We have appointed a woman for the purpose and corrected the situation by finding that a male person got the measurements. We gave orders to take action against a person for violating norms by entering into a prohibited area,’ she said.

ASP Venkata Rathnam stated later in the evening that there are no women tailors capable of stitching uniforms for lady constables. ‘With this, a male tailor came to show how to take measurements and we corrected the situation. I was inspecting the same in the presence of three women sub-inspectors, six constables and three home guards. We sent the male tailor back and women constables oppose the same and action taken against a woman constable Meera in this regard. While a person clicked the photos in seconds and the videos went viral showing that measurements for uniforms were taken by a male tailor in the presence of three male constables,’ he said.

AIYF and AISF leaders and activists staged a dharna at the SP Office in Nellore to protest the incident. They called for action against the women police. Later, the police arrested AIYF district secretary MD Siraj and AISF district secretary Shaik Masthan. Vasireddy Padma, the chairperson of the State Women Commission, enquired with the district SP and instructed the police top brass to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Sadhineni Yamini Sharma, state leader of the BJP’s women’s wing, expressed serious displeasure over the incident. As a result, Sucharitha was asked to resign and apologize for her actions. It is shameful on the part of government and police officials, she said, adding that whether they accept similar incidents at their homes is another question. Vangalapudi Anitha, head of the TDP’s women wing, also slammed police officials and the government for not finding women tailors. In the YCP rule, there is no security for women in the state, she charged. The woman questioned how the police will protect the public when they fail to protect the female constables.

State Women Association President Prabhavathi and Secretary Ramadevi asked for immediate action against the erring police personnel. Female constables complained that uniforms are given to them and male tailors take their measurements, which they considered undemocratic. Women constables should not be given khaki pants and shirts when the matter is sub judice regarding government orders promoting them to panchayat secretaries. Police officials and staff were urged to be punished immediately by HM Sucharitha for violations.