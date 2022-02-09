First nasal spray to treat COVID patients in India launched

A Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company named Glenmark has introduced FabiSpray, a Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray for the treatment of adult patients with Covid-19 infection. The nasal spray was developed in collaboration with the Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize.

As part of the fast approval procedure, the Mumbai-based pharma company gained manufacturing and marketing authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the Nitric Oxide nasal spray (NONS). The nasal spray is intended to kill the coronavirus in the upper respiratory tract.

The drug manufacturer said in a statement: ‘FabiSpray, Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray, is designed to kill the COVID-19 virus in the upper airways. It has proven anti-microbial properties with a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2. NONS when sprayed over nasal mucosa, acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs’.

‘A Phase 3 clinical trial was conducted in adult COVID-19 patients across 20 clinical sites in India. The double-blind, parallel-arm, multicenter study, conducted in 306 patients evaluated the efficacy and safety of Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray versus normal saline nasal spray in non-hospitalized adult patients. All patients received standard supportive care in the study’, the statement further read.

Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray decreases the viral load and hastens RT-PCR negative when taken early in COVID 19 infection, according to Dr Srikanth Krishnamurthy, one of the Principal Investigators of the study. Most significantly, reducing viral load with NONS has the ability to break the transmission chain. Since NONS is used topically, it is safe, which makes this therapy approach very appealing.

The medicine firm added that NONS has already secured a CE mark in Europe, which is the equivalent of marketing authorisation in the event of a medical device.