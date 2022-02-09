Formula 1 2022: Williams announce launch date of new car FW44

London: British Formula One motor racing team, Williams Racing has announced the launch date of their new car named ‘FW44’. The FW44 will be shown off in a digital event on February 15 at 1300 GMT.

The car is designed under the guidance of Technical Director Francois-Xavier Demaison. He has previously worked with Capito on Volkswagen’s all-conquering World Rally Championship program.

Also Read: Tata Motors launched Altroz Dark Edition: Know the features and price

The team will have Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon as their drivers. Nicholas Latifi was involved in the Abu Dhabi aftermath last season. This is his third season for Williams. In the last two seasons he scored only 7 points. He finished 21st in the 2020 season and 17th in the 2021 season.

Alex Albon will be making a comeback to the Formula 1 scene after being on the sidelines as Red Bull and AlphaTauri’s reserve driver. Alex finished 7th with 105 points in 2020.