‘Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon,’; Priyanka Gandhi on hijab row

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress leader, said on Wednesday that it is a woman’s right to choose what she wants to wear. The Indian Constitution guarantees the right, according to the Congress general secretary, who added that a lady can wear a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans, or a hijab.

The comments came amid the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka, which has forced all educational institutions to close for three days. Priyanka related the issue to the Congress’s election slogan in Uttar Pradesh, ‘Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon,’ which advocates for women’s empowerment.