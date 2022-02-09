Putin tells Macron Russia won’t escalate Ukraine crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that Moscow would not escalate the Ukraine crisis further.

Macron also stated that it would take time to find a diplomatic solution to the rising tensions between Russia and the West, which represent the most serious security crisis between the two countries since the Cold War.

His comments during a visit to Kyiv came as the Kremlin denied reports that he and Putin had reached an agreement to de-escalate the crisis. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, stated that “in the current situation, Moscow and Paris cannot reach any agreements.”