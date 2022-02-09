Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways announced special offers and prizes for passengers. The airline announced 35% discount on Premium and Economy Class fares to more than 140 destinations worldwide. The offer was announced to mark the National Sports Day.

Passengers can book tickets at discounted fares till Feb 11 for travelling till Oct 31 , 2022 . Passengers can book their tickets on qatarairways.com/QSD.

The air carrier also announced that 100 lucky passengers will have a chance to win either two tickets of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening match or two tickets on Economy Class to their favourite sport destination within Qatar Airways network.

Qatar Airways is the official FIFA partner and is the official sponsor FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.