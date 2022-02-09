Russian unrest could spread to the Middle East : US general

Senators were cautioned Tuesday by the Army general nominated to take over as the top US commander in the Middle East that if Russia invades Ukraine, as many fear, it could cause widespread instability in the Middle East, including Syria. However, he made it plain that Iran continues to pose the greatest threat to the United States and its partners in the area.

Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla also testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee that China is increasing its strength and spending in the Central Command region, especially in nations where the US needs intelligence on extremist activity in Afghanistan.

During his nomination hearing, Kurilla stated, “The United States faces a new age of strategic competition with China and Russia that is not confined to one geographical region and reaches into the (Central Command) area of responsibility.” “We must remain active in the Middle East, Central Asia, and South Asia, as the United States rightly prioritises competition with China.”

Kurilla, a combat-tested commander with considerable experience in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, was greeted warmly by the panel and informed that he would most likely be confirmed.