Saudi Arabia issues new advisory for Umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia issued new advisory for all Umrah pilgrims. As per the new guidelines, all foreign pilgrims must present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test certificate taken with in 48 hours before their departure. The new rule came into force on Wednesday. The test must be taken regardless of the pilgrim’s vaccination status.

Also Read: Angry locals plan to throw rotten eggs at superyacht of US billionaire Jeff Bezos

The Ministry also said that they must also book an Umrah or prayer slot using the Tawakkalna app. They have to show they are vaccinated using the Tawakkalna app to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. It also urged all pilgrims to wear masks and are advised to take safety precautions in line with Covid-19 protocols.