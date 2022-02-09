Tata Motors launched Altroz Dark Edition: Know the features and price

Mumbai: India’s most popular automakers, Tata Motors launched the dark edition of the hatchback Tata Altroz. The launch has been synced with the two years anniversary of the premium hatchback.

The new car is launched in two variants- XT and XZ+ (diesel). The hatchback is priced at Rs 7.96 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The new Altroz XT Dark is powered by 86hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both the engines are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Altroz XZ+ is powered by a 90hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The new car features perforated leatherette seats, rear armrest, Hyper-style wheels, height-adjustable driver seat, rear headrest, front adjustable seat belts, leather-wrapped steering wheels, leather-wrapped gear knob and more.