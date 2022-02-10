Breaking News: Petrol bombs attack at BJP office

Chennai: Petrol bombs were hurled onto the entrance of a Bharatiya Janata Party office in T Nagar early on Thursday morning by unknown persons. The Police have geared into action to nab the culprits.

BJP headquarters in Vaidyaraman street, T Nagar, is guarded around the clock by police personnel. Unidentified persons fired petrol bombs at the entrance to the office at 1:30 am, police sources said. In this incident, no one was injured, and no major damage was reported to have occurred.

The matter was taken up by Karu Nagarajan, general secretary of the BJP, with City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. Mahabalam Police has registered a case and is investigating.

A suspect named Vinodh from Nandanam, who has a few criminal cases pending against him, was apprehended by the police upon reviewing CCTV footage. According to preliminary reports, the suspect told cops that the bombs were thrown because the BJP supports the NEET issue in the State.