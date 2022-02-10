ED confiscates 1.77 crore belonging to Rana Ayyub, accuses money laundering

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate confiscated $1.77 million from journalist Rana Ayyub for alleged money laundering.

The central investigating agency accused Ayyub of misusing money received as donations for personal expenses.

The Enforcement Directorate launched an inquiry into Ayyub last year after the Uttar Pradesh Police filed a FIR in September.

Vikas Sankrityayan, the complainant, said in his statement to the UP police that Rana Ayyub had illegally obtained public funds through relief measures campaigns on Ketto.

The financial transactions in the case are being investigated by both the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department.

According to the ED, Ayyub received foreign donations without first obtaining FCRA (foreign contribution regulatory act) approval, which is required to receive any funding from overseas.