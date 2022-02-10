‘ Is this one country? Or is it divided by religion?’Madras HC asks ;

A judge in the Madras High Court has reacted angrily to a petition seeking for a complete ban on non-Hindus and foreigners entering temples in Tamil Nadu. The plea, filed by Trichy-based activist Rangarajan, claims that the presence of non-Hindus and foreigners will pollute temple purity.

To prevent atheists from entering temples, the petitioner also requested that a strict dress code be imposed, with Hindus wearing bindis, holy ash, dhotis, sarees, and salwar kameez that denote their religion. Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari questioned the petition’s purpose, saying ‘Is it one country or divided by religion? What is the message being sent here?’

The judge expressed shock over recent happenings in the country and asked, ‘Somebody is going for the hijab, somebody is going for the dhoti. What is paramount? Is it the country or religion?’ He also questioned which law dictates such dress codes, adding that, unlike the Thiruvananthapuram Padmanabhaswamy temple, temples in Tamil Nadu do not have a dress code.