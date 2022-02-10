Lose weight with these south Indian dishes

For foodies, India is one of the most popular destinations. Every region, from north to south, has something unique to offer. There are several street food alternatives accessible around the country. South Indian cuisine is popular all around the country. Even outside of the southern states, idli, sambar, rasam, lemon rice, vada, and dosa are some of the most popular dishes.

Do you know that South Indian cuisine is both delicious and healthy? South Indian dishes, in particular, can be a good addition to your weight loss plan because they are low in calories and high in protein. Here’s a weight-loss diet chart featuring South Indian foods.

Early Morning

Drink a cup of warm water with lemon juice and honey first thing in the morning. When consumed on an empty stomach, it not only gives you the energy to keep going but also strengthens your digestive system. Aside from that, coconut water can be consumed.

Breakfast

Breakfast is the most essential meal of the day, according to many experts. There isn’t much better than South Indian food for a nutritious and enjoyable breakfast in the morning. Breakfast options include idli and sambar, as well as peanut and coconut chutney.

Lunch

Ragi balls, vegetable curry, buttermilk, sambar, rice, and sprout salad are all options for lunch. These recipes are not only nutrient-dense but also easily digestible.

Also Read: Citrus fruits should not be avoided due to a cold or cough; Here’s why

Evening snacks

Many people seek different sorts of food in the evening. Eat multigrain biscuits or pistachios with green tea or black coffee to curb your appetite. Green tea helps the body detox by regulating metabolism. There are a variety of low-calorie south Indian snacks to choose from, including ragi pancakes and dosa.

Dinner

Experts advise that the supper be light so that it may be easily absorbed. You can have mixed lentils, spinach dal, curd, vegetable curry, lentils, mixed veg, brown rice, sprout salad, and Kerala fish curry in addition to roti.

Before bedtime

Remember to drink a cup of warm turmeric milk every day before going to bed.