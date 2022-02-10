Nehru Trophy boat race resumes after 2 years in Nov 1 ;

Alappuzha: Alappuzha District Collector M. Alexander stated on Thursday that the Nehru Trophy Boat Race will be held in November 2022. The famous boat race could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to floods in 2018 and 2019, the race was postponed and rescheduled.

The 66th edition of the event was held in November 2018, just months after the disastrous once-in-a-century floods. The floods wreaked havoc again the next year, though not to the same extent as the year before.

The Pallathuruthy Boat Club’s Nadubhagam Chundan was the last to win. When the race became a part of the newly constituted Champions Boat League, it won the 67th edition. Every year, the popular event is held in the Punnamada Lake near Alappuzha to coincide with the Onam festivities in August.