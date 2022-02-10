‘No more mask mandates’: These US states are the latest to announce

The Democratic-controlled state of New York has rolled back its protective mask law, as health officials talk increasingly about how COVID-19 will no longer interrupt daily life. Masks remain a hot political topic in the United States as the country prepares for key midterm elections later this year that could determine Biden’s second term. Democrats have led the enforcement of mask mandates, whereas Republican-led states such as Texas and Florida have banned mandatory face coverings.

Kathy Hochul, New York’s governor, announced that she will not renew a mandate requiring businesses to wear masks indoors when it expires on Thursday. Rather, it will be up to each city and business to determine if masks are required. However, Hochul added that face coverings in schools would remain mandatory until she reviews it next month.

According to Holchul, the state was ‘trending in a very, very positive direction. That is why we are approaching a new phase of this pandemic,’ she told reporters. As of April 30, Broadway will require masks in all theatres. In Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that masks would no longer be required indoors in most public places by February 28; schools, however, will remain subject to the law.

Coronavirus infections in the US are on the decline, and several states have announced plans to lift mask requirements in indoor places and schools. This easing of restrictions comes at a time when Canada is battling trucker-led protests against data regulations that have paralyzed its capital, Ottawa.