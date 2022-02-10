Phone tapping – BJP member from TN accuses Intelligence Wing ;

K Annamalai, the president of the Tamil Nadu BJP, alleges that his phone has been tapped by the state intelligence wing for some time. He further said that the security provided to his office had been reduced, and that his Y-category protection had been changed to an X-category protection.

‘The intelligence department is dominating the Tamil Nadu Police. The ADGP of the intelligence wing is acting as the head of police. We condemn this attack. This is the first time that even before an FIR has been filed, police have come to a conclusion,’ he said

‘It’s no secret that the Tamil Nadu police force is dominated by the intelligence wing of the state. Whatever we say becomes public knowledge. Personal attacks are being launched on me by the Tamil Nadu Intelligence Unit. To prove that, I’ve shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations. How can you expect neutrality in that case?’ he asked.

He said that he will file a formal complaint as soon as possible.