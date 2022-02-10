Railways share first glimpses of Surat’s Bullet Train station

Gujarat’s Surat is going to be the first station for India’s forthcoming Bullet Train Project, and the first images of the station have finally been released! Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh posted photographs of the station on Thursday, indicating that the interiors will resemble a shining diamond.

She wrote, ‘Sharing with you all, 1st glimpse of graphical representation of Surat’s Bullet Train station. The state-of-the-art multi-level station will have external facade and interiors of the station resemble a sparkling diamond – the pride of Surat city’.

The station in Surat will be the first station in India to open between the Ahmedabad – Mumbai Bullet Train route. Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Bilimora, Bharuch, Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, and Vapi would all be served by the MAHSR corridor.

The high-speed train project would reduce travel time between Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to 2.58 hours (halting at stations) and 2.07 hours (limited stops). The bullet train would use Japanese Shinkansen technology, which is well-known for its dependability and safety.

In September 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe lay the foundation stone for the Rs 1.1 lakh crore Sabarmati project in Ahmedabad. By 2026, the first phase of the long-awaited railway project will run between Surat and Bilimora. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which recently signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for the design and construction of an 8-kilometre long viaduct, will undertake India’s first Bullet Train project.