Rajasthan announces list of important government appointments

Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government announced a list of 44 appointments to various boards, corporations, and commissions on Wednesday.

The included the names of 11 MLAs, and 6 former MLAs and MPs. Dr Chandrabhan Singh, the former state Congress head, was chosen vice-chairman of the 20-point programme implementation and coordination committee, while Rameshwar Dudi, the former Leader of the Opposition, was named chairman of the Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board.

Pukhraj Parashar, a personal friend of Chief Minister Gehlot, was decided to name chairman of the Public Grievance and Redressal Committee, Dharmendra Rathore was appointed chairman of the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation, and Rajiv Arora was given the name chief of the Rajasthan Small Industry Development Corporation.

A faction within Congress, led by Sachin Pilot had been demanding to reward those who have worked for the party to come into power.

On Monday, a senior Congress leader said that while no one may be appointed to a ministerial or other high-ranking post, everyone’s participation in the government will be ensured.