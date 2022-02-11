1 killed, 15 injured in blast at mosque in Afghan’s Badghis province

Kabul: One person was killed and 15 others were wounded in a blast on Friday afternoon at the gate of a mosque in Qala-e-Naw, capital of Badghis province in Afghanistan, bordering Turkmenistan.

The blast occurred while worshippers were coming out of the mosque. According to initial reports, 8 worshippers were wounded. Three children are among the wounded.