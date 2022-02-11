52 gens of family still runs world’s oldest hotel of 1000 years! Read on

Did you know that the oldest hotel in the world is almost 1000 years old? The Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan spa hotel in Japan, according to Guinness World Records, is the world’s oldest hotel, being started in 705 AD (currently 1311 years old).

Since its founding, the hotel has reportedly been owned and maintained by the same family for 52 generations. It has been steadily modernised as it has been passed down through the years, yet it has maintained its distinct personality and prismatic appeal.

In terms of the hotel’s modernization, its rooms now have all of the current and expanded conveniences that visitors might want, and the alterations were made without sacrificing the pleasant and tranquil ambience.

According to records, Fujiwara Mahito built the inn over 1300 years ago, and it has remained in the Fujiwara family ever since. Despite the fact that the hotel has been modernised throughout the years, the breathtaking vistas and calming hot springs remain the major attractions.

The hotel, which is located near Mount Fuji, has been a favourite of A-list celebrities who have visited the area for its therapeutic waters and rich history. As per sources, Keiunkan’s famed spa, Mochitani no Yu, uses water straight from the hot springs, and visitors are welcome to drink from the springs as well. The hotel offers 37 rooms and is furnished in a traditional Japanese manner. Prices start at $470 per night.