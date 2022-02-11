Garmin launches new smart watches

Mumbai: Switzerland based technology company, Garmin has launched Garmin Instinct 2 Solar and D2 Air X10 Aviator smart watches in the US.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar smartwatch is available in two sizes: the regular 45mm and a new 40mm and is priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 33,800). Instinct 2 Series smartwatches are available in various colour optionslike Electric Lime, Neo-Tropic, and Poppy.

Garmin D2 Air X10 is available in Black and White colours at a price of $549 (roughly Rs. 41,300). The smartwatches feature various health and wellness features such as Hydration Tracking, Connect Leaderboard, Menstrual Cycle, and Pregnancy Tracking. Customers also get features such as Sleep Score, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, Body Battery, stress monitoring, and heart rate monitoring. Fitness-related features include VO2 Max, Fitness Age, Training Status/Load/Effect, Recovery Time, HIIT Workouts, and Daily Suggested Workout.