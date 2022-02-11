Gulf country resumes Friday prayers with 50% capacity

Muscat: Friday prayers have resumed in the mosques in Oman with 50% capacity. Friday prayers were suspended in the country for last two weeks. The Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 has allowed resuming payers.

‘Friday prayers resumed today in the mosques of the Sultanate of Oman, at 50 percent of the capacity, according to the controls previously announced by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Health’, said Oman News Agency. The Friday sermon titled ‘The Good Companion’ emphasizes the importance of choosing good companionship.

Meanwhile, Oman has announced 5 virus-related death in the last 24 hours.