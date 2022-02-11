Gulf country updates guidelines for travellers

Muscat: The authorities in Oman has updated the guidelines for travellers arriving and departing from the country.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter the country. They must also have negative Covid-19 test result. All passengers must register through: http://travel.moh.gov.om and upload the vaccine certificate with the QR code through: http://travel.moh.gov.om. They must also present the travel request from the Travel Registration Form (TRF) upon arrival.

Also Read: Muscat Municipality announce major road closure

Unvaccinated Omani nationals must register through: http://travel.moh.gov.om in order to get TRF code. They must upload a pre-arrival negative PCR test result with QR code through: http://travel.moh.gov.om. They must take a PCR test upon arrival at the airport and must undergo home quarantine for 7 days.