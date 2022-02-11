Muscat Municipality announce major road closure

Muscat: Muscat Municipality announced a major road closure. The civic authority said that Sultan Qaboos Street will be temporarily closed with immediate effect, till Sunday, February 13, 2022. The road is closed for maintenance work.

‘In cooperation with the Directorate General of Traffic , Muscat Municipality will partially close Sultan Qaboos Street (after Al Mawaleh Bridge towards Burj Al Sahwa Roundabout) starting from today until Sunday, February 13, 2022 for the purpose of maintaining the damaged part of the street. Please be careful and follow the traffic instructions’, said the Municipality in a statement.