New paid parking zones announced in UAE

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality introduced new paid parking services in Mamzar Corniche and Al Khan neighbourhoods. These will be effective February 14. These parking spaces will be subject to fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and holidays.

The cost for public parking space in Sharjah remains at Dh2 for an hour, Dh5 for two hours and Dh8 for three hours.

Parking fees can be paid through the Sharjah digital app, text messaging or seasonal subscriptions. The civic authority has deployed inspection teams in the areas to distribute awareness brochures to inform drivers about parking fees.