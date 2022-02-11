Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmarks slipped down due to sustained foreign fund outflows. BSE Sensex slumped 773 points or 1.31% to close at 58,153. NSE Nifty settled 231 points or 1.31% lower at 17,375.

Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 2.02% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index moved 2.37% lower. All the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was lower as 934 shares advanced and 2,373 declined.

The top gainers in the market were IOC, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC and BPCL. The top losers in the market were Grasim Industries, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, UPL, Zomato, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cements, Wipro and HCL Tech.