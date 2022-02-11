Superstar Rajinikanth teams up with Nelson for ‘Thalaivar 169’

The moment we have all been waiting for has finally arrived! Rumours have been circulating for a few days that superstar Rajinikanth and filmmaker Nelson would team together for Thalaiva’s next film. And it turns out that the rumours are real. With swag, Sun Pictures announced Rajinikanth and Nelson’s next collaboration, Thalaivar 169!

This development has come as a pleasant surprise to everyone. Official Twitter account of Sun Pictures broke the news with a video that had music composer Anirudh, Nelson, and Rajinikanth in the frame. ‘#Thalaivar169BySunPictures: https://youtu.be/EtXQqufHoAk Presenting Superstar @rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar169 directed by @Nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial’, read the caption.

Also Read: More earth-like planets discovered by Indian astronomers using Al-based tech

Nelson also shared the same and wrote, ‘Feeling elated to announce my next film with the legendary SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir , happy to have associated with @sunpictures and my dearest friend @anirudhofficial once again! #respect #humbled #thalaivar169’.

The upcoming flick will mark the 169 film of Rajinikanth. It is scheduled to be on the floor between December 2022 and February 2023.