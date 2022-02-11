Thums Up becomes a billion-dollar brand in India

Thums Up, a popular soft drink in India has become a billion-dollar brand in 2021, said the global soft drinks major The Coca-Cola Company, which owns the brand.

The Coca-Cola Company Chairman and CEO James Quincey on Thursday said, ‘Our local Thums Up brand became a USD one billion brand in India, driven by focussed marketing and execution plans’.

Thums Up was purchased from Ramesh Chauhan of Parle Bisleri by The Coca-Cola firm in 1993, when the Atlanta-based company re-entered the Indian market. Coca-Cola had then purchased the Chauhan brothers’ complete range of aerated beverages, including Gold Spot and Limca.

Thums Up was introduced over 45 years ago, in 1977, after Coca-Cola had quit the Indian market after a directive from the then-Morarji Desai administration to cut its ownership share in the operations of the country.

This is India’s first homegrown beverage brand, with billion-dollar sales and a position as one of the country’s major competitors in the aerated beverages sector. Coca-Cola’s initiatives in India in the fourth quarter to build an omnichannel presence and marketing campaigns around key events by leveraging festivals and passion points, through occasion-led marketing and integrated execution, resulted in a sequential increase in market share and nearly 30% growth in transactions.

The Coca-Cola Company reported a 17 percent increase in net sales to USD 38.7 billion on Thursday, with organic revenue up 16 percent. ‘This performance was driven by 9 per cent growth in concentrate sales and 6 per cent growth in price/mix’, it added.