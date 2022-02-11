Ukraine accuses Russia of waging a ‘hybrid war’ during naval drills

A two-day summit between Ukraine and Russia ended without a breakthrough, Ukraine’s chief of staff said following talks in Berlin, while US President Joe Biden urged American citizens to leave the country right away. ‘We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. This is a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly,’ President Biden told a television channel.

US President Barack Obama said he will not send US troops to Ukraine, adding ‘That’s a world war. As soon as Americans and Russians start shooting at each other, we’re in a different world’. Meanwhile, Ukraine said that Putin’s regime was engaging in a ‘hybrid war’ because it was making it virtually impossible for ships to navigate the Black Sea and Azov Sea.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry said that Russian aggression as part of its hybrid war against Ukraine is unacceptable. Moreover, it is ‘an unjustified complication of international shipping, especially trade, which can have severe economic and social consequences for Ukrainian ports’. Russia is conducting military exercises in the Black Sea this month with six warships simultaneously with exercises in the north of Ukraine.

The US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley spoke with General Robert Gulevich, head of the Belarusian armed forces, to keep communication channels open and avoid any ‘miscalculations’ during the joint drills. The United States believes Russia plans to invade Ukraine with over 100,000 troops at the border, however, Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected the report. He insisted Russia’s troops are free to move anywhere they please.