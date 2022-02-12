3 Al-Badr terrorists arrested by Kashmir police in Sopore

Sopore: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested three active Al-Badr terrorists in the Dangiwacha area of Sopore District, police officials informed. The police has also recovered arms and ammunition from their procession.

Also read: CRPF personnel killed, 1 injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhatisgarh

Earlier on Friday, terrorists hurled a grenade on a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bandipora, killing one police personnel and injuring four other personnel.