Boiler explosion in Bulandshahr factory; 2 workers killed

Bulandshahr: Two workers were killed in a boiler explosion in a dyeing factory Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Saturday, police said. The incident took place at Jai Baba Industries in the Sikandrabad Industrial Area, they added.

As a result of the explosion, a portion of the factory collapsed and two workers were buried under the debris and died, Sikandrabad police official Rakesh Kumar said. He further informed that the factory work involved dyeing of jeans. A probe has been launched into the incident, the police official added.

