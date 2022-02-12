Canada to implement modified Covid border regulations next week

As the worst of an Omicron variant-driven wave appears to have passed, Canada’s health minister said on Friday that the country is examining its pandemic-related border restrictions and will likely make modifications next week.

“With the worst of Omicron now behind us,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters. “Our government is actively assessing the safeguards in place at our borders, and we should be able to convey modifications on this next week.”

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation previously stated that the federal government was on the verge of eliminating required COVID-19 PCR testing for fully vaccinated Canadians travelling outside of Canada.

All visitors entering Canada must show documentation of a negative PCR test performed within 72 hours of arrival. All non-essential international passengers must also be properly immunised.