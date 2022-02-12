Drugs worth Rs 2000 crore seized by NCB and Indian Navy

Mumbai:763 kilograms of narcotic drugs worth Rs 2000 crore was seized in a joint operation conducted by the Intelligence Unit of the Indian Navy and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The drug was seized from vessels in the high seas surrounding Saurashtra-Kutch Coast. The seizure includes 529 kg of very high-quality hashish (charas), 234 kg of crystal methamphetamine and heroin.

‘This is the first such operation in which the apprehension has been made in the high seas. The input on trafficking of drugs through the high seas was collected by NCB and shared with Naval intelligence unit, leading to the joint operation. The present seizure has dealt a blow to drug syndicates based out of our neighboring country which uses maritime route for the proliferation of drugs in India and other countries’, said NCB in a statement.

Authorities had earlier seized huge quantity of drugs in Gujarat during the last four to five years. In July 2017, 1500 kg of heroin was seized from a merchant ship in the seas of Gujarat. In August 2018, two persons from Jam Salaya were caught with 5 kg of heroin. The investigation revealed that 100 kg of heroin was smuggled into India from Pakistan.

In January 2020, five Pakistanis were caught with 35 kg of heroin worth Rs 175 crore from a fishing boat, and in April 2021, eight Pakistanis were caught with a boat carrying 30 kg of heroin worth Rs 150 crore.