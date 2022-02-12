Gulf country eases Covid-19 restrictions

Muscat: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in Oman has eased Covid-19 restrictions imposed on conference, event halls. As per the new guidelines, conference, event halls and hotel facilities will be allowed to operate at 70% capacity.

‘With reference to the decisions of the Supreme Committee issued on February 9, 2023, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism would like to inform hotel establishments that it is allowed to operate the activities of conference halls and events at a rate not exceeding 70 per cent of the capacity, provided that all attendees have received the COVID-19 vaccine and adhere to all preventive measures and requirements’, said the ministry in a statement.

Earlier the Supreme Committee had allowed to resume Friday payers in the mosques with 50% capacity. Friday prayers were suspended in the country for last two weeks.