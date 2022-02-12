Gunmen kill 9 in road ambush

Manila: 9 People were killed and 3 were injured in an attack by gunmen in Guindulungan town in Maguindanao province, Philippines on Saturday. The gunmen attacked an isolated farming village in the region . One of those killed in Saturday’s ambush was Peges Mamasainged, a member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the largest Muslim rebel group in the country.

As per police, the attack was over a land dispute. Many such disputes over land, money and politics have been settled violently in southern areas of the island nation. Weak law enforcement, a surfeit of large numbers of loose firearms and the presence of armed groups controlled by powerful clans and politicians are the main reason for these attacks.

In November 2009, at least 57 people including 30 media persons were killed in attack in the Maguindanao province. A court in 2019 found 49 people guilty, including members of an influential family.