Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 provides only 52.9% protection

Scientists have released results from their final analysis of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Phase 3 research, indicating that the vaccination may be even less effective over time.

Researchers found in an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine that they tracked approximately 39,000 participants for a time period of four months (8,940 of whom had at least six months of follow-up).

A single dosage of Ad26.COV2.S gave 52.9 percent protection against moderate to severe–critical COVID-19, according to the data.

Protection differed by variant; stronger protection was reported against severe COVID-19, medical intervention, and death than against other endpoints, and it lasted for six months or longer.

Three COVID-19–related deaths occurred in the vaccine group at least 28 days after delivery, compared to 17 in the placebo group.

The original strain of SARS-CoV-2, as well as variations such as Alpha, Beta, and Lambda, were shown to be responsible for many infections and severe cases, according to the researchers. Delta and Omicron, on the other hand, were not present throughout the double-blind test.

Ad26.COV2.S vaccine (Johnson & Johnson–Janssen) is a recombinant, replication-incompetent human adenovirus type 26 (Ad26) vector encoding a full-length, membrane-bound SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

JNJ shares were down 1.07 percent at $169.66 during the market session on Thursday, according to the most recent check.