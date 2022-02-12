NMC issues warning against Chinese universities offering ‘online medical courses’

Several Chinese universities have been warned against taking online medical courses by the National Medical Commission (NMC). To gain admission to a foreign university, students seeking medical training or any other course must ‘exercise due diligence’.

NMC issued a notice, signed by Dr. Sandhya Bhullar, Secretary, explaining the Ministry of External Affairs has observed that some universities from the People’s Republic of China are now advertising MBBS admissions for the current and upcoming academic sessions. In spite of the travel restrictions imposed by Covid-19, these Chinese universities are claiming to offer online medical training.

‘In the aftermath of COVID-19, prospective students should be aware that the Government of People’s Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions and suspended all visas since November 2020, the notice stated. Many international students, including Indian students, have been prevented from returning to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions.

In accordance with the National Medical Commission, online medical courses are not recognized or approved by the organization. ‘As per the current rules, the National Medical Commission does not recognize or approve medical courses done only by online mode. In view of the above, students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue medical education from,’ the Commission said in the notice.

Furthermore, the Commission advised students to familiarize themselves with Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) regulations before applying for any such course or even planning to join any Chinese or foreign institution for a degree program.