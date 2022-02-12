Novavax claims Covid-19 vaccine 80% effective in study

Novavax Inc announced on Thursday that its two-dose vaccination was 80 percent effective against COVID-19 in a late-stage experiment involving adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.

The research, which included 2,247 adolescents, was conducted between May and September of last year, when the Delta variety was the dominant strain in the United States. The vaccination has an 82 percent success rate against the variation.

The company said it plans to submit applications to worldwide regulators for the shot’s use in adolescents in the first quarter.

Novavax applied for approval of the shot in adults in the United States late last month, a long-awaited milestone after months of development and production issues.

The vaccine has been approved by the European Union and the World Health Organization for use in adults in countries such as the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

The vaccine showed a 90.4 percent efficacy rate in the company’s adult study, which involved around 30,000 people in the United States and Mexico.

Novavax said it did not observe any cases of myocarditis in the adolescent data, but it is keeping a close check on the inflammatory heart ailment and any other side events as it rolls out its vaccine to the general public.

“As we roll out the vaccine to a larger population, we’ll be keeping a close check on this and other adverse events connected with vaccination. We can ensure that the public and regulators are aware of our maximum safety performance “According to Filip Dubovsky, chief medical officer.