Touching these sensual places will make your partner writhe in pleasure

Men have many erogenous body parts where they feel pleasure the most. To help your man feel special and erotic, here listed are the top sensual places where you can touch your man.

Ear: Nibbling slowly on your man’s ear will give him the chills and make him shiver with pleasure.

Butt: Men love it when their partner pays attention to their butt. You can massage your man’s butt when performing oral sex on him.

Also Read: How the relationships can be made beautiful?

Behind the ears: This is a highly sensual and erogenous zone. You can bite the top of his ear for added effect.

Skin: Skin plays an important role in the arousal process. Rubbing and touching his skin improves blood circulation which leads to arousal.

Feet: Giving a foot massage will not only turn him on but will also show how much you care about him. Foot massages are a great balance of erotic and romantic.

Inner thighs: The inner thighs are extremely sensitive areas; maximize pleasure with a little stroking and licking.