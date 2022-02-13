Aryan and Suhana Khan take ‘crash course’ in IPL auction strategies, KKR share pics

The Kolkata Knight Riders shared images of Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan at the auction event on Saturday, after representing Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL pre-auction event on Friday. According to the tweet, the two were undergoing a ‘crash course’ on IPL auction methods. The training seems to work because KKR has signed Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore.

Sharing the pictures in which Aryan and Suhana were sitting with CEO Venky Mysore and Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta, the KKR wrote, ‘A crash course in #IPLAuction strategies from the CEO to our Gen-Next’.

While this is Suhana’s first IPL auction, Aryan was there last year to represent his father Shah Rukh.

The Indian Premier League’s official Twitter account has already shared images from the pre-auction event. Suhana was seen watching her brother Aryan converse with a man seated near him in one of the images. The IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla.

In October 2021, Aryan became involved in a drug case. He was imprisoned for a month before being freed on bail. SRK had a low presence on social media for a long period following his detention.