Avesh Khan becomes most expensive uncapped player in IPL history

Lucknow Super Giants have signed Avesh Khan for INR 10 crore in the upcoming IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. After IPL 2021, the 25-year-old was released by Delhi Capitals (DC). Last season, the pacer finished second in the Purple Cap competition with 24 wickets in 16 games. In addition, the bowler has become the most expensive uncapped choice in IPL history. Avesh’s cost has eclipsed the previous all-time high of INR 9.25 crore paid for an uncapped player, which was set in 2021 when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) selected Krishnappa Gowtham. The base price of Avesh was INR 20 lakh.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings had acquired all-rounder Shahrukh Khan for INR 9 crore earlier in the day.

Shahrukh Khan is a Tamil Nadu cricketer who represented the last season for Punjab Kings. On Saturday, he was signed by Punjab Kings for INR 9 crore. The auction’s starting price for Shahrukh was INR 40 lakh. He was finally sold for 22.5 times his original price following a bidding war during the auction.

The 26-year-old right-handed hitter has scored 231 runs with a strike rate of 33 in five first-class matches. He has two fifties to his credit, the best of which is a 92-run unbroken knock. Shahrukh appeared in 11 IPL matches in 2021, his only season in the league, and scored 153 runs at an average of 21.9. His best score was 47.

On the other side, right-handed top-order batsman Tripathi, who had a base price of INR 40 lakh, was sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for a staggering INR 8.50 crore. In the IPL, he has been a regular performer for the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

For the services of Tripathi, both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) engaged in a bidding war with SRH, and it was the Hyderabad-based franchise which emerged victorious. Last season, Tripathi was an integral part of KKR’s route to the IPL final.